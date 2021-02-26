Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.93. 57,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,029. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.