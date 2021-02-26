Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.84. 114,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

