Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 60,227 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 252,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,689 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.