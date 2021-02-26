Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 146.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.00. 193,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.30. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $334.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

