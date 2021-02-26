Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

