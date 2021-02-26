Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.05. 408,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,113. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $315.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

