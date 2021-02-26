Ford Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 228.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.84. 51,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,486. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.