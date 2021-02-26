Fluor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 7,545 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 3,971 call options.

NYSE FLR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. 139,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,632. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Fluor has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

