Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $18.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,744 shares of company stock worth $2,485,043 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.