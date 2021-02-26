Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX) (ASX:FWD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06

Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX) (ASX:FWD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.44.

Get Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX) alerts:

About Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX)

Fleetwood Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured modular accommodation in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Accommodation Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; and manufacture and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories, as well as the provision of associated services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Limited (FWD.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.