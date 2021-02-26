Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,410 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $46,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FVRR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $264.06 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.08 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

