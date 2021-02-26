First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,088 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.