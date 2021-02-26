First Trust Advisors LP Sells 192,207 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 375.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,312,170. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.