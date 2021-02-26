First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,087 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of ExlService worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,233.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,408. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

