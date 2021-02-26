First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

