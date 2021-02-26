First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.14 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

