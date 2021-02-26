First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

NGVT stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

