First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after buying an additional 493,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 420,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 274,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 195,450 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $49,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,575,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,255 in the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRDO opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $903.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

