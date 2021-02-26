First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 81,014 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,014 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 5.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $421,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $16.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

