First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New $129.11 Million Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,217,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,109,000. FirstEnergy makes up 1.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 132,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,604. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

