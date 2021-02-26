First Pacific Advisors LP Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.68. The company had a trading volume of 288,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $415.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

