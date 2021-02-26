First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Balentine LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.41. 61,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.14.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

