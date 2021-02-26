First Pacific Advisors LP Buys Shares of 398,805 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 398,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

EBC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

