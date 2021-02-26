First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 41,717 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 138.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 215,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $128.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,004. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.