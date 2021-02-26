First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 124,757 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.12% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. 18,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,422. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.