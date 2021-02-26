First Industrial Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,451 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,815% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

