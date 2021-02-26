First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FGBI. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

