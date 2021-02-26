First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Sells $30,693.89 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 37,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,649. The company has a market cap of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.85. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

