FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.38. 1,702,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,817,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

