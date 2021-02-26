FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 1,702,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,817,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

