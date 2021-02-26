FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 1,702,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,817,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.