Financial Review: WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Fiverr International alerts:

This table compares Fiverr International and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -8.69% -4.48% -2.97% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 2 2 7 0 2.45 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $217.17, indicating a potential downside of 17.76%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 76.44 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -223.78 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats Fiverr International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.