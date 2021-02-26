Financial Analysis: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.54 $75.24 million N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.13 billion 8.28 $239.43 million $3.89 14.20

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56% Regency Centers 4.51% 1.01% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadmark Realty Capital and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regency Centers 1 5 6 0 2.42

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Regency Centers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

