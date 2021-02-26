FIL Ltd Makes New $100,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $11,285,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER opened at $48.00 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.62 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.