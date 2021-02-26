FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391,923 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $310,483.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,897 shares in the company, valued at $13,669,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,151 shares of company stock worth $8,986,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.