Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,300 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 0.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $294,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,784,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 394,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 132,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.13 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

