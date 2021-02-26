Fiera Capital Corp Has $75.45 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $75,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.9% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.35. 58,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.