Fiera Capital Corp Has $66.71 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.38% of NovoCure worth $66,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.65. 30,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,684. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.83 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

