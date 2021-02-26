Fiera Capital Corp Has $109.63 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.40% of CAE worth $109,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CAE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. 4,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,249. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.