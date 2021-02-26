Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $371.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

