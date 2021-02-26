Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $440.51

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.51 ($5.76) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.49). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 106,663 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £306.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 387.12.

About Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

