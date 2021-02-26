FFW Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

FFWC stock remained flat at $$40.10 during midday trading on Friday. FFW has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

