FFW Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
FFWC stock remained flat at $$40.10 during midday trading on Friday. FFW has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.
FFW Company Profile
