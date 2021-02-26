FFW Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:FFWC remained flat at $$40.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. FFW has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.46.
FFW Company Profile
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.