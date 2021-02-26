FFW Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:FFWC remained flat at $$40.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. FFW has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.