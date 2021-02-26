FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 175.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $254.22 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.