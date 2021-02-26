FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

