FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 564 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

