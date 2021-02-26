FDx Advisors Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,083 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

IGE opened at $27.37 on Friday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

