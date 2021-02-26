FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,385 shares of company stock worth $12,557,734. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

