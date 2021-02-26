FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 7,990 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

