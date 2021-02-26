FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,491 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

