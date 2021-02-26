FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. CWM LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,506,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,338,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,619 shares of company stock worth $26,652,435. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.57 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

